Sunny, very warm and windy weekend ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A weak boundary moved through the Coastal Bend yesterday afternoon and reinforced another round of some dry air in South Texas.

This has resulted in cool mornings and warm afternoons. Today will be no exception to that as we start the day with temperatures mainly in the 40s and 50s and afternoon highs will soar well into 70s along the coast and 80s and 90s for our inland communities.

We’ve had increased fire danger over the last couple of weeks and, luckily, for today we’ll see a little less wind that will result in elevated fire weather conditions. However, we do not have any fire weather watches or red flag warnings in place. Still, the community should continue to do their part by reducing any outdoor activities that involve sparks and/or flames. Vegetation is still dry and with the dry air that’s in place, a wildfire can easily spread if ignited.

The upcoming weekend looks fantastic. We’ll have afternoon high temperatures well above seasonal average in the mid to upper 80s along with increasing wind. That increasing wind will, of course, raise fire concerns, but it will be coming in off the Gulf and that will slowly begin to increase humidity over the region as well.

By early next week, winds will be gusting to obnoxious levels, and we’ll see sustained values around 25-35 MPH with gusts approaching 40-45 MPH.

The 6WEATHER Team is keeping a lookout for some rain chances and as we head into the middle of next week, another upper-level storm system will approach from the west. At this time, it doesn’t look to dig far enough south to give us big rain chances. However, we’ll keep a few isolated showers, favoring our northern regions, by late Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Today: Cool AM, mainly sunny and very warm PM with less wind; still elevated fire danger…High: 87…Wind: SW/SE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and increasing humidity, still cool and pleasant…Low: 54…Wind: SSE 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mainly sunny skies with a few more clouds and increasing winds which will lead to elevated fire danger…High: 87…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Sunday: Still plenty of sunshine with warm temperatures, windy and elevated fire danger…High: 85…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Monday: Gusty winds resulting in high fire danger along with very warm temperatures and lots of sunshine…High: 83…Wind: SSE 15-30 MPH & gusting.

Tuesday: Partly to mainly cloudy skies, gusty winds resulting in high fire danger; keeping an eye on storm system out west to result in a few isolated showers for northern areas late in the day…High: 83…Win: SSE 15-30 MPH.

Wednesday: Early morning isolated showers for northern areas, Pacific front moves in from the west, still very warm and windy out ahead of boundary with early afternoon clearing…High: 87…Wind: WNW 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Have a great weekend be safe!