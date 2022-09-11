Sunny Sunday with light winds and stray showers; much more rain coming later in the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Skies are fair and temperatures near seasonable norms, but stray showers dot the Coastal Bend this evening and again Monday. Much more significant rainfall is expected Wednesday through the weekend. A weak frontal boundary and sea breeze will allow stray showers late Sunday and Monday, but otherwise the first half of the week will be fair and dry. From Wednesday on, deep tropical moisture brings scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms, with rainfall totaling 1 to 3 inches before the weekend is over. Expect afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 90s, with clouds and rain holding temperatures to the upper 80s later in the week. Overnight readings will linger in the lower to middle 70s. It will become breezy by Wednesday; otherwise, winds will be light. The Atlantic Basin remains quiet for now.

