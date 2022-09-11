Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunny Sunday with light winds and stray showers; much more rain coming later in the week

Generally fair and dry through Tuesday, tropical moisture plume returns significant rain chances Wednesday through the coming weekend
Cloudy, murky skies to persist into Tuesday
KRIS
Significant rainfall to dampen the Coastal Bend later this coming week and through the weekend
Cloudy, murky skies to persist into Tuesday
Posted at 2:53 PM, Sep 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-11 15:53:59-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Skies are fair and temperatures near seasonable norms, but stray showers dot the Coastal Bend this evening and again Monday. Much more significant rainfall is expected Wednesday through the weekend. A weak frontal boundary and sea breeze will allow stray showers late Sunday and Monday, but otherwise the first half of the week will be fair and dry. From Wednesday on, deep tropical moisture brings scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms, with rainfall totaling 1 to 3 inches before the weekend is over. Expect afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 90s, with clouds and rain holding temperatures to the upper 80s later in the week. Overnight readings will linger in the lower to middle 70s. It will become breezy by Wednesday; otherwise, winds will be light. The Atlantic Basin remains quiet for now.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019