Sunny skies and light north winds accompany dry, cool air over the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Widespread freezing conditions early Saturday gave way to a sunny but cool afternoon, and a cool Saturday night will precede increasing clouds ahead of rain chances to begin the work week. Thereafter, generally fair skies and seasonable temperatures can be expected for the coming week. The mercury dipped below freezing over most of the Coastal Bend early Saturday, but only isolated inland spots will freeze early Sunday. In fact, onshore flow begins to warm and humidify the air Sunday ahead of an upper level disturbance that will bring scattered to numerous showers late Sunday night through early Monday. Drier air sweeps into the region midday Monday and lingers through the work week, bringing highs in the 60s to around 70 and lows in the 30s and 40s.

