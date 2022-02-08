Sunny & seasonal days ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After having quite the roller-coaster ride of weather over the last several weeks, we finally have a quiet weather pattern that will unfold over South Texas for the next several days.

Surface and upper-level based high pressure will dominate our weather pattern through Friday and will deliver cold to chilly mornings and near seasonal highs with mainly sunny skies.

Hopefully you’re able to get out and enjoy some of the sunshine that we had yesterday, even though we had a few welcome showers very early in the morning that led to just three hundredths of an inch of rainfall officially out at the airport. If you didn’t, not to worry, because we have a great day in store today and Wednesday before clouds increase some over the latter part of the week.

Still, it is nice to see seasonal high temperatures over the region where we should be maxing out at about 71 degrees for this time of year. Over the next couple of days, that’s right where we’ll be.

We’ll see a weak frontal boundary come in late afternoon on Saturday and that will increase the winds here, bring a few isolated showers, and a brief cool down for Super Bowl Sunday. If you are planning on having Super Bowl Sunday parties or festivities, it is looking good as the skies will start to clear out and the winds will relax with temperatures in the low 60s to eventually low 50s.

The cool air won’t last long though because by Monday we’ll see the sunshine return and high temperatures will go back into the low 70s.

Today: Cold AM, but sunny and seasonal PM with light winds…High: 69…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Tonight: Clear, tranquil and cold…Low: 37…Wind: WSW 4-8 MPH.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, seasonal and nice…High: 71…Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: A few more clouds, seasonal highs and still very nice…High: 71…Wind: ENE 6-12 MPH.

Friday: Milder temperatures with partly cloudy skies…High: 73…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers; weak cold front arrives late afternoon…High: 67…Wind: NE 10-20 MPH.

Super Bowl Sunday: Showers early with weak front, clearing out in the PM with cooler conditions, breezy…High: 59…Wind: ENE 10-20 MPH.

Have a great day and enjoy the sunshine!