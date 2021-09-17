Sunny, hot and humid weekend ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After several days of having dry air filter in from the north from Nicholas, which has now gone post-tropical and is just an area of low pressure, we’ll begin with humidity ramping up across South Texas as we head into the weekend.

Despite a little more tropical moisture streaming in from the Gulf, we’ll still have plenty of dry air in the upper levels of the atmosphere so little to no rain is forecast for the next several days; in fact, straight through the weekend.

Outside of a stray little shower near the coast that could briefly move inland for a few hours in the afternoon, we’ll remain mostly sunny and hot beginning today through early next week.

Weekend plans look great, especially if you’re heading out to the beach. Low rip current risks will be present, so still use caution.

The next weather feature that the 6WEATHER Team will be tracking is a weak cold front. Yes, a cold front, but weak by the time it arrives here. As of this morning, the storm system associated with the frontal boundary is taking shape in the northern Pacific and will move into the Pacific Northwest over the weekend.

As it pushes into the Central Plains early next week, our winds will begin to increase with some around 10-20 mph by Monday. Then, the front will make a final push for South Texas beginning late Tuesday and into Wednesday.

There are some forecast models that stall the front near us and some that push the front just past the Coastal Bend. Either solution will bring scattered showers into the area, but the “cooler” air associated with the front will be minimal dropping temperatures into the mid to upper 80s and will be mainly rain-cooled air.

This will be just in time for the Autumnal Equinox that will start at 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

There a few areas of disturbed weather in the Atlantic that have a high chance of tropical development, but none are threatening us in South Texas or even the Gulf of Mexico. Our next named storm would be Odette.

Today: Few AM sprinkles, otherwise mainly sunny, hot and more humid…High: 95…Heat Index: 105…Wind: ESE 7-14 mph.

Tonight: Mainly clear, humid and calm…Low: 72…Wind: Light and Variable.

Saturday: Sunny, humid and hot with a stray shower…High: 95…Wind: ESE 7-14 mph.

Sunday: Still a good amount of sunshine, hot and a stray shower…High: 94…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Monday: More of a breeze, mainly sunny and passing stray shower…High: 94…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, an isolated shower or two inland, remaining on the hot side…High: 93…Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Scattered showers with mainly cloudy skies as a weak front stalls in the area…High: 89…Wind: NE 10-15 mph. Autumnal Equinox at 2:20 PM.

Have a great weekend and be safe!