Sunny, hot and humid conditions impact Coastal Bend Buc Days weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper level high pressure is compressing the atmosphere over South Texas, trapping Gulf moisture and bringing a steamy soup of excessive heat and humidity. Heat indices of between 105 and 114 degrees likely will be present again both Sunday and Monday afternoons. Expect no rain through the coming week. The persistent dome of high pressure will not allow more than a trace of precipitation over the next week, and will keep low level moisture trapped. That will mean lows in the middle to upper 70s, with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Low pressure east of the Rockies will draw a strong south southeast wind through our region, with gusts near 30 mph each afternoon.

