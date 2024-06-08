Watch Now
Sunny, hot afternoons and fair, warm evenings through Sunday; isolated showers early next week

Upper-level high pressure residing over the Lone Star State has brought hot afternoons, but gradually has depleted atmospheric moisture. That means temporary relief from dangerous heat and humidity.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Upper-air high pressure lingering over the State has brought higher air temperatures while lessening the heat index burden with drier air. Only isolated showers on Monday will interrupt a rain-less week ahead.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Afternoons in the lower to middle 90s will accompany overnights from the upper 70s to lower 80s.
  • Any rainfall occurring the first of next week will be minimal.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Sunny and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
East southeast 13 to 23 mph

Tonight:
Partly cloudy and breezy
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Southeast wind 10 to 21 mph

Sunday:
Sunny and hot with increasing humidity
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index around 110 degrees
Winds:
Southeast 12 to 23 mph

Enjoy the relatively dry air while it lingers, because humidity is not far away. Hopefully our rain chances will not disappoint early next week.

