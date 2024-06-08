Sunny, hot afternoons and fair, warm evenings through Sunday; isolated showers early next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Upper-air high pressure lingering over the State has brought higher air temperatures while lessening the heat index burden with drier air. Only isolated showers on Monday will interrupt a rain-less week ahead.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Afternoons in the lower to middle 90s will accompany overnights from the upper 70s to lower 80s.
- Any rainfall occurring the first of next week will be minimal.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Sunny and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
East southeast 13 to 23 mph
Tonight:
Partly cloudy and breezy
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Southeast wind 10 to 21 mph
Sunday:
Sunny and hot with increasing humidity
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index around 110 degrees
Winds:
Southeast 12 to 23 mph
Enjoy the relatively dry air while it lingers, because humidity is not far away. Hopefully our rain chances will not disappoint early next week.