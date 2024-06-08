Sunny, hot afternoons and fair, warm evenings through Sunday; isolated showers early next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Upper-air high pressure lingering over the State has brought higher air temperatures while lessening the heat index burden with drier air. Only isolated showers on Monday will interrupt a rain-less week ahead.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Afternoons in the lower to middle 90s will accompany overnights from the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Any rainfall occurring the first of next week will be minimal.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Sunny and hot

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s

Winds:

East southeast 13 to 23 mph

Tonight:

Partly cloudy and breezy

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

Southeast wind 10 to 21 mph

Sunday:

Sunny and hot with increasing humidity

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s with a heat index around 110 degrees

Winds:

Southeast 12 to 23 mph

Enjoy the relatively dry air while it lingers, because humidity is not far away. Hopefully our rain chances will not disappoint early next week.