Sunny for the rest of week with light winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday! As Hurricane Francine makes landfall as a category 2 hurricane in the Louisiana coastline, the sunshine returns with light winds here at home.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Coastal Flood advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday

Small craft advisory in effect until 7 p.m.

We finally got the sunshine back in the forecast and it will remain through the remainder of the workweek. Winds will becoming increasingly light before shifting to a southeasterly flow, bring moisture back into the area.

Hurricane Francine may have squashed our rain chances earlier in the week but as moisture return so will our rain chances by the end of the week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, light breeze

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny with light winds

Temperature: High 95°F

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Thursday Night: Mostly Clear

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a great evening!