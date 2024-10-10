Sunny, dry days and clear, mild nights to persist into the early part of next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Continued fair, dry conditions will prevail over the Coastal Bend through the weekend and into early next week as both surface and upper-air high pressure keep low humidity in place. A weak cold front is poised to sweep through the region late Tuesday, however, and may induce isolated rain showers. Temperatures will remain near normal through the coming week. However, in the wake of Hurricane Milton, low-period swells are still bringing coastal flooding and high risks of rip currents through Saturday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

No rain through early next week

Weather conditions for Friday Night football will be clear and mild with light wind

A few showers late Tuesday will deposit little, if any, meaningful rainfall

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Clear and mild

Temperature:

Low in the upper 60s

Winds:

Light southeast

Tomorrow: :

Sunny and warm but dry

Temperature:

High in the lowe 90s

Winds:

East wind 5 to 10 mph

Saturday:

Sunny, warm and dry

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s

Winds:

Southeast 4 to 8 mph

Outdoor conditions will be ideal for the next several days, but beware the high rip current risk on Gulfside beaches through Saturday.