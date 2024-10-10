Sunny, dry days and clear, mild nights to persist into the early part of next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Continued fair, dry conditions will prevail over the Coastal Bend through the weekend and into early next week as both surface and upper-air high pressure keep low humidity in place. A weak cold front is poised to sweep through the region late Tuesday, however, and may induce isolated rain showers. Temperatures will remain near normal through the coming week. However, in the wake of Hurricane Milton, low-period swells are still bringing coastal flooding and high risks of rip currents through Saturday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- No rain through early next week
- Weather conditions for Friday Night football will be clear and mild with light wind
- A few showers late Tuesday will deposit little, if any, meaningful rainfall
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Clear and mild
Temperature:
Low in the upper 60s
Winds:
Light southeast
Tomorrow: :
Sunny and warm but dry
Temperature:
High in the lowe 90s
Winds:
East wind 5 to 10 mph
Saturday:
Sunny, warm and dry
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
Southeast 4 to 8 mph
Outdoor conditions will be ideal for the next several days, but beware the high rip current risk on Gulfside beaches through Saturday.