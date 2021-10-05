Sunny, dry conditions take over the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Even though the cold front that moved through yesterday was a very weak one, and not forecast to drastically drop temperatures by any means, it has brought some drier air back to South Texas. That will help to make outdoor conditions not quite as humid.

High pressure will take over the forecast today and for the remainder of the week and that will promote cool mornings in the 60s, even some upper 50s for some of our inland communities, and very warm and near seasonal afternoons accompanied by lots of sunshine.

The rainfall opportunity is done for the week.

The next time we’ll have a chance to see a couple of stray to isolated showers will be near the coast as we head late in the weekend and early next week when the winds begin to pick up out of the southeast and humidity drives up again. Otherwise, it’ll be dry.

The marine forecast over the next several days looks great with light winds and generally smooth bays and the seas hovering around 2-3 feet. Beach-goers, keep in mind that even though the winds will be fairly light, the rip current risk will be low. Not non-existent, but low, so be cautious.

The tropics are in fantastic shape. Sam and Victor are a thing of the past and have both gone post-tropical. There is an area of disturbed weather near the Bahamas, but upper-level winds are not conducive for development and has a low chance of tropical development in the next 48 hours. Otherwise, there are no other areas of concern over the Gulf, the Caribbean or the Atlantic. It's just the way we like it.

Today: Lots of sunshine as drier air filters into South Texas…High: 91…Wind: ENE 6-12 mph.

Tonight: Clear, cool and comfortable…Low: 63…Wind: WNW 3-6 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny skies, cool AM’s and very warm in the PM…High: 91…Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Lots of sunshine, still cool in the morning and warm in the PM…High: 92…Wind: ESE 6-12 mph.

Friday: Dry and cool morning, sunny and warm PM…High: 91…Wind: ESE 6-12 mph.

Saturday: Few more clouds as humidity slowly rises with more wind…High: 90…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Mainly sunny, a few stray coastal showers, windy…High: 89…Wind: SE 15-25 mph.

Have a great day and enjoy the sunshine!