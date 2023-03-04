Sunny, breezy and warm afternoons, overnight inland fog dominate Coastal Bend weather for the next few days.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-level high pressure coupled with increasing onshore flow will keep breezy and warm days and nighttime fog for the next few days. A late-week cold front will provide cooler air and much needed rain. The upper-level high centered over the eastern Gulf of Mexico extends westward through Mexico and will linger through midweek. A strong disturbance now in the Gulf of Alaska will drop southeast into the southwestern U.S. and then sweep across the Rockies by Thursday. That will draw copious amounts of Gulf moisture into South Texas ahead of a cold front expected late Thursday. Look for stray coastal showers Thursday, then scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday night and Friday. Cooler air behind the front will return temperatures to near normal for this time of the year. Fair to partly cloudy skies can be expected Sunday through Wednesday, becoming mostly cloudy Thursday and Friday before clearing Saturday. Plan on breezy conditions through midweek, with onshore flow gusting to near 25 mph. Highs in the 80s will dip to the lower 70s Friday and Saturday. Lows in the middle to upper 60s will dip into the 50s Friday and Saturday. Rainfall may total up to a half inch Thursday night and Friday.

