Sunny and beautiful weekend ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Temperatures really got away from us yesterday ahead of a weak cold front that moved through the region about midday and brought us some slightly drier air.

Unfortunately, the cool air associated with the front is lagging way behind the boundary and this morning we're barely beginning to feel the effects as temperatures tumble into the 50s and 60s.

We'll still have a warm day today with highs making the low to mid-80s for many locations under mainly sunny skies.

We're watching a secondary, reinforcing, cold front that is sweeping through the Central Plains and will move through South Texas later this evening into the overnight hours. As it moves through, we have a small chance of a few stray showers, but many of us will stay dry.

Winds will also increase to around 15-25 mph near the coast. Boaters and mariners should use caution as water conditions will deteriorate temporarily tonight and improve over the weekend.

This boundary has some more cooler and drier air associated with it and will ensure that we have a fantastic weekend with chilly mornings in the 40s and 50s and clear, sunny and cool afternoons in the 70s.

The effects of the secondary front will be short-lived though as southeasterly winds will begin to kick back into the area by late Saturday and we'll begin to warm back up with rising humidity early next week.

Winds will be on the gusty side beginning on Tuesday through the middle part of the week as highs recuperate back into above-normal territory in the mid-80s. We should be averaging the upper 70s for this time of year.

We'll maintain lots of sunshine over the next seven days as rain chances continue to stay slim to non-existent.

Today: Mainly sunny, drier and warm…High: 83…Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Reinforcing front moves in with increasing winds, a stray shower and resulting in clear and cool conditions by early Saturday morning…Low: 55…Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Cool morning, lots of sunshine, cool and dry afternoon…High: 73…Wind: ENE 6-12 mph.

Sunday: Humidity already begins to increase, but still nice and sunny…High: 79…Wind: SE 6-12 mph.

Monday: Breezy, warm and humid…High: 81…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Windy, mainly sunny, warm and humid…High: 83…Wind: SE 15-25 mph.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, remaining windy, muggy and warm…High: 83…Wind: SE 15-25 mph.

Have a great weekend and enjoy!