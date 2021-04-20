Sunny and warmer today, cold front arrive later tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI — The cool high-pressure system that has been in place is beginning to slide to our east today and that will give us a return flow off the Gulf of Mexico along with plenty of afternoon sunshine for Tuesday.

That will be short-lived as another moderate cold front begins to slide into the Lone Star State today and bring another dose of unseasonably cool temperatures to South Texas.

This dose of cooler temperatures will arrive early Wednesday morning around 3-7AM, earlier for the northern counties, and a brisk northerly wind around 15-25MPH. Unfortunately, not much in the way of rainfall, it’s still too dry to initiate any activity.

However, that changes Thursday and going into Friday as the front retreats to the north as a warm front and draws in moisture once again off the Gulf to give us mainly cloudy skies Thursday with scattered showers in the forecast. Looks to be too much wind on Friday to yield rainfall and most will be pushed north of us, but we’ll maintain cloudy skies and warmer temperatures.

Another cold front, this one weak in nature, will arrive Saturday around midday and drop our temperature back near seasonal levels in the low to mid-80s.

Today: Lots of sunshine and warmer; breeze picks up by the late afternoon…High: 82…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Cold front moves in with a few clouds, no rain besides a stray shower, chilly & windy…Low: 56…Wind: NNE 10-20 MPH.

Wednesday: Cool again with a good mix of clouds and sunshine, windy…High: 73…Wind: NNE 15-25 MPH.

Thursday: Warm front moving north, milder and cloudy with scattered showers…High: 75…Wind: ESE 15-25 MPH.

Friday: Warm, mainly cloudy, showers & storms just north of S. TX, still windy…High: 84…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Saturday: Front moves in midday, warm ahead of front, windy behind front with a few iso. showers with passage…High: 88…Wind: NE 10-15 MPH.

Sunday: Mainly sunny, drier and seasonably warm…High: 83…Wind: ESE 15-20 MPH.

Have a great day!

