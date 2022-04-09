Sunny and warm but very windy over the Coastal Bend this Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Strong southerly winds will persist through the weekend and into early next week as a deep area of low pressure east of the Rockies draws onshore flow through the Coastal Bend. Increasing humidity and instability will lead to rain chances by Tuesday. Temperatures will remain above normal. An upper level disturbance moves through the region Tuesday, lifting the moisture to produce isolated showers. Expect a cold front to push across the area late Wednesday night and briefly draw drier air into the Coastal Bend, but humidity quickly returns by the end of the work week. Highs will be in the 80s, except middle 90s on Wednesday. Lows will linger in the 60s to lower 70s.

