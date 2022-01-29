Sunny and mild conditions follow a chilly Saturday morning for the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our final January weekend will be clear with chilly mornings and sunny, mild afternoons, followed by a stormy Monday and then a return to wintry conditions later this coming week. Dry air and light wind allowed Saturday morning lows in the upper 20s over inland Coastal Bend areas. With the surface high moving east on Sunday, moisture returns quickly ahead of a vigorous upper level disturbance that moves into the Lone Star State Sunday night. That disturbance will ignite showers and thunderstorms and bring abundant rain across northern and eastern parts of the Coastal Bend before they exit the area Monday afternoon. Another system ushers very cold air into the region late Wednesday night, with damp, cold conditions persisting through the end of the work week. Look for highs in the 60s and 70s, cooling to the 50s and 40s Thursday through Saturday. Lows in the 50s will cool to the 40s and 30s Wednesday night through Saturday.

