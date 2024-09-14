Sunny and hot weekend; low rain chances for the coming week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Daytime temperatures in the 90s and overnights in the middle to upper 70s will feel rather summerish, and sparse rain chances will not cool us much.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Heat and humidity today will bring afternoon heat index values to near 109 degrees
- Rainfall over the coming week will be less than 1/4 inch
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Mostly sunny and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 109 degrees
Winds:
Southeast 6 to 12 mph
Tonight:
Partly cloudy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the middle 70s
Winds:
Southeast5 to 10 mph
Sunday:
Mostly sunny and hot with stray showers
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
Southeast 5 to 10 mph
Remember to stay hydrated when outdoors for extended periods of time today