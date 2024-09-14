Sunny and hot weekend; low rain chances for the coming week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Daytime temperatures in the 90s and overnights in the middle to upper 70s will feel rather summerish, and sparse rain chances will not cool us much.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Heat and humidity today will bring afternoon heat index values to near 109 degrees

Rainfall over the coming week will be less than 1/4 inch

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Mostly sunny and hot

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 109 degrees

Winds:

Southeast 6 to 12 mph

Tonight:

Partly cloudy and humid

Temperature:

Low in the middle 70s

Winds:

Southeast5 to 10 mph

Sunday:

Mostly sunny and hot with stray showers

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s

Winds:

Southeast 5 to 10 mph

Remember to stay hydrated when outdoors for extended periods of time today