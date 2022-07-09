CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper level high pressure dominates Texas weather through Monday, bringing triple digit heat over much of the State. Tropical moisture supports welcome rain to the Coastal Bend later in the week. The large area of high pressure will gradually shift to the north and allow a weak disturbance to bring showers and thunderstorms into South Central Texas late Monday and Tuesday, with a stray shower or two possible in the northern Coastal Bend. Deep tropical moisture approaches the Middle Texas Coast by late Wednesday and should bring isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms through Friday. Highs near 100 degrees early in the week will gradually ease to the middle and lower 90s late in the week as increased cloud cover and rainfall impede heating. Overnight temperatures will remain in the middle 70s. Most significant rainfall will occur over coastal counties, where as much as an inch of rain can be expected. Meanwhile, the tropical Atlantic Basin remains essentially quiet, and systems in the Eastern Pacific are moving west and away from us.

