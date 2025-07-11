Sunny and decreasing haze with slight rain chances this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Friday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Saharan dust clears out by this afternoon
- Slight rain chances this weekend
- Moderate to major heat risk this weekend
This morning, it's beginning to feel more humid again as Saharan dust dissipates and clears out of the Coastal Bend by this afternoon. Temperatures today and this weekend will be in the low to mid-90s with heat index values in the 100s.
Wind speeds will remain on the breezy side today and all this weekend. Southeast winds will continue to clock between 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
Moisture will rebound this weekend, and with the help of the sea breeze, we have a slight chance to see some showers.
Another round of Saharan dust will make its way to the Coastal Bend early next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny with decreasing haze
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Saturday: Slight rain chances
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Have a great day and an even better weekend!