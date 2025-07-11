Sunny and decreasing haze with slight rain chances this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Friday!

Saharan dust clears out by this afternoon

Slight rain chances this weekend

Moderate to major heat risk this weekend

This morning, it's beginning to feel more humid again as Saharan dust dissipates and clears out of the Coastal Bend by this afternoon. Temperatures today and this weekend will be in the low to mid-90s with heat index values in the 100s.

Wind speeds will remain on the breezy side today and all this weekend. Southeast winds will continue to clock between 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Moisture will rebound this weekend, and with the help of the sea breeze, we have a slight chance to see some showers.

Another round of Saharan dust will make its way to the Coastal Bend early next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with decreasing haze

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Slight rain chances

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

