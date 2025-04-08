Watch Now
Sunny and comfy before clear and cool conditions tonight

Weather pattern on repeat with high pollen count
Julia Kwedi Tuesday 4/8/25 5pm Forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The dry and sunny pleasant weather continues. As our winds shift to the southeast tonight, we'll begin to see moisture gradually increase, leading to warmer and eventually above-average temperatures this week.

If you're heading out to opening night for the Corpus Christi Hooks game against the San Antonio Missions this evening, conditions will be comfortable as temperatures will be in the mid-70s with a light southeast breeze around 10 mph.

Keep in mind that grass and tree pollen count is on the rise so beware of that while you're out and about if you suffer with allergies like yours truly.

Tonight, we'll feel a cool chill in the air as temperatures fall in the 50s under clear night skies.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Clear and cool
Temperature: Low 54ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Warmer and sunny
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly clear and cool
Temperature: Low 57ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Have a good evening!

