Sunny and comfy before clear and cool conditions tonight

The dry and sunny pleasant weather continues. As our winds shift to the southeast tonight, we'll begin to see moisture gradually increase, leading to warmer and eventually above-average temperatures this week.
If you're heading out to opening night for the Corpus Christi Hooks game against the San Antonio Missions this evening, conditions will be comfortable as temperatures will be in the mid-70s with a light southeast breeze around 10 mph.
Keep in mind that grass and tree pollen count is on the rise so beware of that while you're out and about if you suffer with allergies like yours truly.
Tonight, we'll feel a cool chill in the air as temperatures fall in the 50s under clear night skies.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cool
Temperature: Low 54ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Warmer and sunny
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly clear and cool
Temperature: Low 57ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
