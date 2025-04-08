Sunny and comfy before clear and cool conditions tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The dry and sunny pleasant weather continues. As our winds shift to the southeast tonight, we'll begin to see moisture gradually increase, leading to warmer and eventually above-average temperatures this week.

If you're heading out to opening night for the Corpus Christi Hooks game against the San Antonio Missions this evening, conditions will be comfortable as temperatures will be in the mid-70s with a light southeast breeze around 10 mph.

Keep in mind that grass and tree pollen count is on the rise so beware of that while you're out and about if you suffer with allergies like yours truly.

Tonight, we'll feel a cool chill in the air as temperatures fall in the 50s under clear night skies.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Clear and cool

Temperature: Low 54ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Warmer and sunny

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly clear and cool

Temperature: Low 57ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Have a good evening!