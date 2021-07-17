Summertime Heat, Humidity to Dominate First Half of Week; Expect Mid-week Storms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —A weak upper level ridge over Texas generally is keeping rain away for the weekend, but it is also reinforcing the heat and humidity. Humidity will increase early in the week, then scattered showers and thunderstorms will dampen the region Wednesday and Thursday before we dry out Friday and Saturday. The midweek rainfall will be associated with an upper level disturbance diving south out of the Central Plains. The system will move into East Texas by Tuesday, then retrograde west through Central Texas Wednesday and Thursday and move out of range by Friday to allow a dry weekend. An associated cold front will not make it to the Coastal Bend. Expect highs to remain in the lower 90s, with lows in the upper 70s.