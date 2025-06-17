Summer-like heat returns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Summer-like heat and humidity

Rain chances return Thursday

The Summer-like heat is back in the Coastal Bend! This heat will stick around for a bit. Heat risk ranges from minor to major (Levels 1-3 out of 4) today and will worsen to only moderate and major tomorrow. Oppressive humidity will be a constant this week and into the next.

Rain chances increase as early as Thursday, as a batch of tropical moisture arrives.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Warmer with a breeze

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly clear with a few passing clouds

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Have a good evening!