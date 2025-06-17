Summer-like heat returns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Summer-like heat and humidity
- Rain chances return Thursday
The Summer-like heat is back in the Coastal Bend! This heat will stick around for a bit. Heat risk ranges from minor to major (Levels 1-3 out of 4) today and will worsen to only moderate and major tomorrow. Oppressive humidity will be a constant this week and into the next.
Rain chances increase as early as Thursday, as a batch of tropical moisture arrives.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: A few clouds
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Warmer with a breeze
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly clear with a few passing clouds
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Have a good evening!