Summer-like heat returns

Moderate to major heat risk
Julia Kwedi Tuesday 6/17/25 5pm forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Summer-like heat and humidity
  • Rain chances return Thursday

The Summer-like heat is back in the Coastal Bend! This heat will stick around for a bit. Heat risk ranges from minor to major (Levels 1-3 out of 4) today and will worsen to only moderate and major tomorrow. Oppressive humidity will be a constant this week and into the next.

Rain chances increase as early as Thursday, as a batch of tropical moisture arrives.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Warmer with a breeze
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly clear with a few passing clouds
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Have a good evening!

