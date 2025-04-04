Summer like heat lingers, but changes are ahead this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday!

Still warm, humid and windy

Cold front moves in this weekend

Slight rain chances Saturday

Hot, humid, and windy conditions linger in the forecast. Once again, we start cloudy with increasing sunshine later in the day. Temperatures will increase towards the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon, but feels-like temps will still reach the triple digits. Southeast winds will be clocking between 20 -25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Rain chances are looking pretty slim, but passing showers are possible Saturday morning and overnight into Sunday.

If you're tired of the springtime summer weather, we have changes in the forecast for this weekend. Our next cold front will pass through South Texas Saturday night into Sunday morning, dropping temperatures well below average Sunday through Tuesday. By Wednesday, temps will return to seasonable. Dry air and strong north winds will remain in the forecast into next week after the cold front moves through the area so elevated fire danger concerns will return.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy and humid

Temperature: High 88°F

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, still hot

Temperature: High 86°F

Winds: S 10-20 mph

Saturday Night: Chilly and clear

Temperature: Low 52°F

Winds: N 15-25 mph

