Summer-like heat for the Mother's Day Weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The storm system that brought a lot of active, and severe, weather to parts of East Texas yesterday afternoon is now exiting off to the northeast and upper-level high pressure is now going to take over the forecast.

This “heat dome” of high pressure is going to promote summer-like temperatures over the Mother’s Day Weekend and shoot our heat indices around 100°-112°. Residents are urged to seek the shaded spots frequently if outdoors for prolonged periods of time and to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

The small rain chance opportunity that we’ve held on to for the last couple of days is now gone. We’ll see mainly sunny skies today through early next week.

For Buc Days festivities, everything is looking great. During peak heating hours, around noon to 5PM, the temperatures will be well into the mid-90s with triple digits heat indices, so it is imperative to stay hydrated during those times to avoid heat exhaustion.

If you plan to head out to area beaches to beat the heat, be sure to use extra caution. Winds will be elevated and likely lead to some moderate rip currents risks. It is best to stay in knee-deep water and stay near lifeguards. Also, plenty of sun will be with you as well, so keep the hat, sunglasses, and the sunscreen nearby!

As we head into next week, much of the same is in store. Afternoon high temperatures will still be in the low 90s, however, we’ll start to pick up a few more clouds in the region. Unfortunately, there will be no rain chances as our drought situation will likely continue to expand.

Today: AM clouds giving way to lots of afternoon sunshine with plenty of heat and humidity; less wind, but still breezy…High: 94…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 100°-108°.

Tonight: Very warm and steamy with some clouds moving back in…Low: 74…Wind: S 6-12 MPH.

Saturday: Sweltering and summer-like heat with mainly sunny skies and winds increasing again…High: 96…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105°-112°.

Mother’s Day Sunday: Mainly sunny skies, still very hot and humid with a good breeze…High: 93…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 102°-108°.

Monday: Still a good amount of sunshine with winds increasing…High: 92…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 100°-108°.

Tuesday: Clouds begin to increase some; still hot and humid…High: 95…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, very warm, humid and windy…High: 91…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Have a great day and have a great Mother’s Day Weekend!