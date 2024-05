Feel like temps between 100 - 110 degrees

Prev Next KRIS 6 NEWS

Posted at 5:51 AM, May 06, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Stray morning showers

Hot and muggy week ahead

Breezy winds CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST Today: Partly Sunny and humid

Temperature: High 89º

Winds: SE 10 - 20 mph Tonight: Mostly cloudy

Temperature: Low 76º

Winds: SE 10 - 20 mph Tuesday: Less clouds and more sunshine

Temperature: High 90º

Winds: SE 10 - 20 mph Stay hydrated and have a great day!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.