Summer heat not going anywhere anytime soon

CORPUS CHRSITI, Texas — There’s not much change coming to our weather pattern in South Texas as upper-level high pressure has taken over the forecast and will promote plenty of heat, humidity and sunshine.

Temperatures will stay above normal in the middle to upper 90s for the remainder of the week and right through the weekend with heat index values around 106-112 each day.

Residents are encouraged to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if working outdoors for more than a couple of hours.

If there’s any kind of good news associated with the dome of high pressure, it’s the fact that it will keep any kind of tropical activity away for now. Of course, the other side of that, is that it keeps all chances of rainfall away.

As temperatures get hotter, evaporation increases, and our lake levels continue to plummet. Residents are also encouraged to conserve water where they can.

The Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean and the Atlantic are all quiet with no new tropical activity expected in the next 5-days. Hurricane Bonnie in the Pacific, just south of Mexico, will continue to churn towards the west and not bother many people at all.

Today: A few clouds, still plenty of sunshine, along with hot temperatures and a good breeze…High: 95…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, stuffy and mild…Low: 76…Wind: SE 6-12 MPH.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny skies, windy, hot and humid…High: 96…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 106-112.

Thursday: More humidity, windy and scorching hot temperatures…High: 96…Wind: SE 15-25…Heat Index: 106-112.

Friday: Temperatures get even hotter as the winds come down slightly, still breezy and baking hot…High: 97…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH…Heat Index: 107-114.

Saturday: Mainly sunny, very hot, breezy and humid…High: 97…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH…Heat Index: 107-114.

Sunday: Sunny skies, above-normal and sweltering hot temperatures along with a good breeze making things extra humid…High: 98…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH…Heat Index: 107-114+.

Have a great day and stay cool and hydrated!