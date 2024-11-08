Watch Now
Summer flashback: Warm and muggy conditions to end the work week

Possible showers and t-storms along weak cold fronts arrival
Julia Kwedi's Thursday 11/7/24 Forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We'll continue with our summer time flashbacks, meaning warm and muggy conditions will be in the forecast tomorrow. Temperatures will once again reach the upper 80s to early 90s with some potential stray showers during the day. Rain chances aren't looking very promising but we could see some isolated showers or t-storms associated with our weak cold front's arrival later Friday into early Saturday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:  Cloudy and muggy. Stray showers possible.
Temperature: Low 73ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tomorrow: More sunshine, humid and warm.
Temperature: High 89ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy with possible isolated showers and t-storms
Temperature: Low 69ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Have a good evening!

