Summer flashback: Warm and muggy conditions to end the work week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We'll continue with our summer time flashbacks, meaning warm and muggy conditions will be in the forecast tomorrow. Temperatures will once again reach the upper 80s to early 90s with some potential stray showers during the day. Rain chances aren't looking very promising but we could see some isolated showers or t-storms associated with our weak cold front's arrival later Friday into early Saturday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy and muggy. Stray showers possible.

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tomorrow: More sunshine, humid and warm.

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy with possible isolated showers and t-storms

Temperature: Low 69ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Have a good evening!