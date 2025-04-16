Stronger winds and elevated fire danger through the end of the work week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Strong winds upwards of 25 mph through the end of the work week

Elevated fire danger

Clouds will build tonight as our wind speeds temporarily decrease. Winds will pick up tomorrow and will remain strong, going upwards of 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Fire danger concerns will increase tomorrow due to those stronger winds and warmer temperatures, so please practice extra caution through the end of the work week.

Rain chances are looking more certain for Easter Sunday, with isolated showers expected.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy

Temperature: Low 67ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Thursday: More clouds and wind

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Thursday night: Cloudy and breezy

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Have a good evening!