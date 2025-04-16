Stronger winds and elevated fire danger through the end of the work week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Strong winds upwards of 25 mph through the end of the work week
- Elevated fire danger
Clouds will build tonight as our wind speeds temporarily decrease. Winds will pick up tomorrow and will remain strong, going upwards of 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Fire danger concerns will increase tomorrow due to those stronger winds and warmer temperatures, so please practice extra caution through the end of the work week.
Rain chances are looking more certain for Easter Sunday, with isolated showers expected.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy
Temperature: Low 67ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Thursday: More clouds and wind
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph
Thursday night: Cloudy and breezy
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Have a good evening!