Strong winds & muggy conditions for the first half of the week

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Minor to moderate heat risk this week

Increasing rain chances later in the week

Our windy conditions will persist this evening with increasing clouds. This week, our skies will see a mix of sunshine and cloud cover. Temperatures will remain on the warm side with muggy conditions thanks to southeasterly flow. Winds will continue to be strong, going upwards of 25 mph and wind gusts around 40 mph. Rain will return to the forecast late this week and into the weekend as a cold front approaches the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy and breezy

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Wednesday: Hot and breezy

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Wednesday night: Cloudy and breezy

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

