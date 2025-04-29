Watch Now
Strong winds & muggy conditions for the first half of the week

Increasing rain chances later in the week
Julia Kwedi Tuesday 4/29/25 5pm forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Minor to moderate heat risk this week
  • Increasing rain chances later in the week

Our windy conditions will persist this evening with increasing clouds. This week, our skies will see a mix of sunshine and cloud cover. Temperatures will remain on the warm side with muggy conditions thanks to southeasterly flow. Winds will continue to be strong, going upwards of 25 mph and wind gusts around 40 mph. Rain will return to the forecast late this week and into the weekend as a cold front approaches the Coastal Bend.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy and breezy
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Wednesday: Hot and breezy
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Wednesday night: Cloudy and breezy
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Have a good evening!

