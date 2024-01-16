Watch Now
Strong winds and subfreezing temperatures this morning

FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Dora Rivera<br/>
Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid across the Coastal Bend this afternoon.
Posted at 5:03 AM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 06:03:52-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! We're waking up to subfreezing temperatures all across the Coastal Bend. Gusty winds are still coming from the North at up to 26 MPH with gusts up to 38.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Wind Chill Warning in effect until 12pm today
  • Freeze Warning in effect until 12pm today
  • Frigid wind chill values in the single digits this morning

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Temperature: 39
Winds: N at 20 - 30 MPH

Tonight:
Temperature: 29
Winds: NNE at 10 - 15 MPH

Wednesday:
Temperature: 52
Winds: NE 5 - 10 MPH

Stay safe and stay warm!

