Strong winds and subfreezing temperatures this morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! We're waking up to subfreezing temperatures all across the Coastal Bend. Gusty winds are still coming from the North at up to 26 MPH with gusts up to 38.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Wind Chill Warning in effect until 12pm today
- Freeze Warning in effect until 12pm today
- Frigid wind chill values in the single digits this morning
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Temperature: 39
Winds: N at 20 - 30 MPH
Tonight:
Temperature: 29
Winds: NNE at 10 - 15 MPH
Wednesday:
Temperature: 52
Winds: NE 5 - 10 MPH
Stay safe and stay warm!