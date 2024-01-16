Strong winds and subfreezing temperatures this morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! We're waking up to subfreezing temperatures all across the Coastal Bend. Gusty winds are still coming from the North at up to 26 MPH with gusts up to 38.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Wind Chill Warning in effect until 12pm today



Freeze Warning in effect until 12pm today



Frigid wind chill values in the single digits this morning



CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Temperature: 39

Winds: N at 20 - 30 MPH

Tonight:

Temperature: 29

Winds: NNE at 10 - 15 MPH

Wednesday:

Temperature: 52

Winds: NE 5 - 10 MPH

Stay safe and stay warm!