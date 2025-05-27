Watch Now
Strong to severe storms are expected tonight

Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather
Julia Kwedi Wednesday 5/27/25 5pm Forecast
Strong to severe storms expected tonight
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Strong to severe storms tonight

After a bright, sunny, and hot afternoon, round 2 of showers and t-storms that could become severe will move in tonight into tomorrow morning. This could make the morning commute a tricky one. Strong winds and hail are the main concerns.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Round of storms, some severe
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: ESE 15-25 mph

Wednesday: Scattered t-showers
Temperature: High 89ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Wednesday night: Cloudy with t-showers
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a good evening and stay weather aware!

