Strong to severe storms are expected tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Strong to severe storms tonight
After a bright, sunny, and hot afternoon, round 2 of showers and t-storms that could become severe will move in tonight into tomorrow morning. This could make the morning commute a tricky one. Strong winds and hail are the main concerns.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Round of storms, some severe
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: ESE 15-25 mph
Wednesday: Scattered t-showers
Temperature: High 89ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy with t-showers
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Have a good evening and stay weather aware!