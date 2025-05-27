Strong to severe storms are expected tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Strong to severe storms tonight

After a bright, sunny, and hot afternoon, round 2 of showers and t-storms that could become severe will move in tonight into tomorrow morning. This could make the morning commute a tricky one. Strong winds and hail are the main concerns.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Round of storms, some severe

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: ESE 15-25 mph

Wednesday: Scattered t-showers

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Wednesday night: Cloudy with t-showers

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a good evening and stay weather aware!