Strong storms to impact the Coastal Bend tonight and again Thursday

wody1.png
NWS
Slight Risk of severe storms tonight for the Coastal Bend
wody1.png
Posted at 4:41 PM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 17:46:04-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A high unstable air mass over South Texas will interact with a series of disturbances to bring thunderstorms tonight and again Thursday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • The combination of hot, humid air and an approaching disturbances will bring thunderstorms over the western Coastal Bend tonight
  • Additional storms expected along the coast late Thursday
  • Excessive heat to return this coming weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered thunderstorms
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Southeast 13 to 25 mph

Wednesday:
Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 108 degrees
Winds:
Southeast 13 to 25 mph

Thursday:
Partly cloudy and windy with isolated thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
Southeast 15 to 29 mph

Some storms may become severe in our western counties this evening and overnight. Strong storms along the coast late Thursday.

