Thunderstorms with heavy rain may return to the Coastal Bend tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Another round of strong thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong winds is possible tonight, then upper-air high pressure returns heat and humidity this weekend and through next week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Unstable conditions may return strong storms to the Coastal Bend tonight
- Not much in the way of additional rainfall is expected for another week
- High levels and heat and humidity will be a dominant feature next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Southeast 14 to 26 mph, except stronger and gusty near thunderstorms
Saturday:
Mostly sunny, breezy and hot
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 110 degrees
Winds:
Southeast 13 to 24 mph
Sunday:
Mostly sunny and windy
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
South southeast 15 to 28 mph
More overnight storms with heavy rain and strong winds are possible tonight, so stay informed.