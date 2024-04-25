Strong onshore winds bring dangerous rip currents through the weekend, how about rain chances?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Warm, windy and humid conditions will be the rule through next week, along with dangerous rip currents and isolated thunderstorms.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- With winds gusting in excess of 40 mph, a small craft advisory and wind advisory are likely to be in effect the next several days
- High dew points and above normal daytime temperatures will lead to heat indices of 95 to 103 degrees
- A series of weak disturbances will bring isolated showers and thunderstorms beginning Friday and on into the first half of next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, windy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the middle 70s
Winds:
South southeast 18 to 30 mph
Friday:
Mostly cloudy and very windy with isolated thunderstorms, mainly northwestern counties
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
South southeast 20 to 37 mph
Saturday:
Partly cloudy, very windy and humid
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s with heat indices between 95 and 100 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 23 to 46 mph
A cooling breeze will be tempting along the Gulf-side beaches in the coming days, but beware the siren song of the waves and the hidden danger of rip currents.