Strong onshore winds bring dangerous rip currents through the weekend, how about rain chances?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Warm, windy and humid conditions will be the rule through next week, along with dangerous rip currents and isolated thunderstorms.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

With winds gusting in excess of 40 mph, a small craft advisory and wind advisory are likely to be in effect the next several days

High dew points and above normal daytime temperatures will lead to heat indices of 95 to 103 degrees

A series of weak disturbances will bring isolated showers and thunderstorms beginning Friday and on into the first half of next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, windy and humid

Temperature:

Low in the middle 70s

Winds:

South southeast 18 to 30 mph

Friday:

Mostly cloudy and very windy with isolated thunderstorms, mainly northwestern counties

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s

Winds:

South southeast 20 to 37 mph

Saturday:

Partly cloudy, very windy and humid

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s with heat indices between 95 and 100 degrees

Winds:

South southeast 23 to 46 mph

A cooling breeze will be tempting along the Gulf-side beaches in the coming days, but beware the siren song of the waves and the hidden danger of rip currents.