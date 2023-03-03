Strong northwesterly winds push very dry air into Coastal Bend today, clearing skies but raising fire danger.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A strong cold front raced through the Coastal Bend last night, accompanied by very dry air that kept rain north of the region. A Fire Weather Warning will be lifted this afternoon as winds abate. Only a few showers moved through northern Coastal Bend counties with the front last night, as the energy from a vigorous upper-level disturbance brought severe storms to North Texas. A Gale Warning for the coastal waters will be replaced by a Small Craft Advisory early today, but winds should subside this afternoon. The dry air will warm to around 80 degrees late today, then cool tonight into the 50s. A weak surface ridge moves east of the region this weekend and begins to return Gulf moisture to the area. Expect gradually warming and increasing humidity through the weekend and into the middle of next week with breezy onshore flow. Accordingly, skies will become mostly cloudy during the work week while afternoon temperatures return to the middle 80s. A cold front next Thursday will bring isolated showers and modest cooling. Highs in the 80s this coming week will dip into the lower 70s by Friday week, with lows in the 60s dropping to the 50s early Friday morning.

