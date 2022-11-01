Strong disturbance brings heavy rain, cool temperatures to Coastal Bend this afternoon; rain easing tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The combination of abundant moisture, a coastal trough and a strong upper air disturbance induced strong thunderstorms with heavy rainfall today; more rain expected Friday night. Rain totaled 2 to 3 inches, with local amounts in excess of 5 inches, today. After only isolated showers tonight and Wednesday, expect mostly sunny conditions Thursday. Another storm system will push a cold front through the area Friday night and bring numerous showers and thunderstorms. The rain moves out quickly by daybreak Saturday, leaving a generally fair and mild weekend. More showers return early next work week, but amounts will be light. Temperatures today were held to the 60s and 70s by the clouds and rain but will return to the upper 70s to middle 80s Wednesday through early next week.

Tropical Storm Lisa is nearing hurricane intensity and will make landfall in Belize late tomorrow. No impact is expected for the Coastal Bend.

