Strong cold front: Big temperature drop tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! After a brief warm up this afternoon, we're in for a big cool down tomorrow.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Expect another foggy morning tomorrow

Strong cold front passes through in the morning

We'll repeat foggy conditions tonight into tomorrow morning. Temperatures will drop around 20 degrees cooler tomorrow afternoon as a strong cold front pushes through South Texas in the morning. Winds will pick up to 25 mph. We will experience the most chilly temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds, foggy

Temperature: Low 57ºF

Winds: SE/NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Much cooler and breezy

Temperature: High 65ºF

Winds: N 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tuesday evening: Clear, cool, and windy

Temperature: Low 40ºF

Winds: N 15-25 mph

Have a good evening!