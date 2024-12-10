Strong cold front: Big temperature drop tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! After a brief warm up this afternoon, we're in for a big cool down tomorrow.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Expect another foggy morning tomorrow
- Strong cold front passes through in the morning
We'll repeat foggy conditions tonight into tomorrow morning. Temperatures will drop around 20 degrees cooler tomorrow afternoon as a strong cold front pushes through South Texas in the morning. Winds will pick up to 25 mph. We will experience the most chilly temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: A few clouds, foggy
Temperature: Low 57ºF
Winds: SE/NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Much cooler and breezy
Temperature: High 65ºF
Winds: N 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Tuesday evening: Clear, cool, and windy
Temperature: Low 40ºF
Winds: N 15-25 mph
Have a good evening!