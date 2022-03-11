Strong cold front arrives today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our weather pattern will again be changing over the South Texas today as a strong cold front will be moving through the region and giving us perhaps one last shot of very cold temperatures for the season.

The start of the day will bring humid, mild and damp conditions. Temperatures will hover in the 60s, even near 70, before the front rolls in. We’ll have some patchy dense fog, along with some drizzle to light rain that will develop in patches ahead of the frontal boundary.

Once the frontal boundary moves through the early in the early afternoon, from around noon until about 3PM, temperatures will start to take a drastic tumble, winds will become strong out of the north and a few isolated showers and storms will accompany frontal passage.

By later in the afternoon and evening, clouds will eventually clear, and it will be very cold tonight and early tomorrow.

For the winds, we have Wind Advisories posted for all coastal locations and a Gale Warning is in place for the bays, nearshore and offshore waters. Winds could gust around 35-45 MPH with seas around 7-12 feet. Boaters, mariners, fisherman and those who are in the area for Spring Break are urged to use caution if out on the Gulf waters.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for Live Oak and Bee counties from 3AM-8AM. Protect sensitive vegetation, exposed pipes and check on family and friends to be sure that they stay warm.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine Saturday, but it will stay chilly with highs near 60.

We’ll start to see milder temperatures on Sunday and by early next week our afternoon high temperatures will be near 80. Another weak cold front arrives early Tuesday, but it will do little to cool us down. However, it could bring a few stray showers.

Today: Starting humid, mild and muggy; then turning colder and windy with a few isolated showers as a strong front moves into South Texas…High: 69 (before a strong front comes in) then temperatures tumble the rest of the day…Wind: N 20-30 MPH & gusting near 45 MPH.

Tonight: Mainly clear, cold and breezy with wind chill values in the low 20s; light freeze inland…Low: 33…Wind: N 10-20 MPH.

Saturday: Very cold morning, lots of afternoon sunshine with lighter winds and remaining chilly…High: 59…Wind: NE/SE 7-14 MPH.

Sunday: More clouds, still a cold morning in the 30s, milder in the afternoon as winds get on the windy side again…High: 67…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Monday: Above normal temperatures return, a few clouds and windy…High: 80…wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Tuesday: Weak front early, turning mainly sunny and breezy, temperatures near seasonal…High: 77…Wind: N 10-20 MPH.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, very warm and windy…High: 79…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Have a great weekend and enjoy Spring Break!