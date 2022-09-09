Stray to isolated showers today but drier and hotter over the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We'll see another round of some stray to isolated showers in South Texas today as we get the daytime heating going and the afternoon seabreeze kicks in. Though many of us will miss out and stay dry, there will be a few spotty locations that receive some heavy downpours.

As we head into the weekend, upper-level high pressure will take over the forecast and outside a stray seabreeze shower, it will be mainly sunny, hot and humid with light winds over the Coastal Bend.

This pattern will stay with us through early next week and afternoon high temperatures will max out in the middle 90s. Heat index values will not be extreme, but we'll see them top out around 95°-105°

By Wednesday and Thursday, the high pressure dome will back off again and we'll start to see tropical moisture increase back into South Texas and result in some isolated to scattered showers and storms across the area.

Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with stray to isolated showers and storms along the afternoon seabreeze...High: 93...Wind: ESE 7-14 MPH...Heat Index: 100-105.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mainly clear with shower activity ending; mild and muggy...Low: 74...Wind: ESE 3-6 MPH.

Saturday: Mainly sunny skies, hot and humid with a passing stray shower...High: 94...Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH...Heat Index: 95-105.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, very hot and muggy...High: 95...Wind: ENE 5-10 MPH...Heat Index: 95-105.

Monday: The sunshine continues along with hot temperatures and high humidity...High: 94...Wind: ENE 5-10 MPH...Heat Index: 99-105.

Tuesday: A few extra clouds, but still mainly sunny and hot...High: 93...Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH...Heat Index: 99-105.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, and hot with isolated showers and storms increasing in the area...High: 90...Wind: 10-15 MPH.

Have a great weekend!