CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Stray to isolated showers continue

Saharan dust arrives heading into the weekend

Another soggy start to the day for some neighborhoods closer to the coast with passing thunder showers. T-showers will pick up once again this afternoon before decreasing by the evening. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s with feels like temps peaking to the low 100s.

A round of Saharan dust is expected to arrive in South Texas ahead of the weekend, resulting in a brief decrease in rain chances on Friday and Saturday. Moisture will rebound Sunday, leading to continued daily rain opportunities into next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: ESE 15-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with slightly gusty winds

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 5-20 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny & stray showers

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SE 15-20 mph

