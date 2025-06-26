CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Stray to isolated showers continue
- Saharan dust arrives heading into the weekend
Another soggy start to the day for some neighborhoods closer to the coast with passing thunder showers. T-showers will pick up once again this afternoon before decreasing by the evening. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s with feels like temps peaking to the low 100s.
A round of Saharan dust is expected to arrive in South Texas ahead of the weekend, resulting in a brief decrease in rain chances on Friday and Saturday. Moisture will rebound Sunday, leading to continued daily rain opportunities into next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: ESE 15-20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with slightly gusty winds
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 5-20 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny & stray showers
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SE 15-20 mph
Have a great day!