Stray to isolated showers continue

Julia Kwedi Thursday 6/26/25 Sunrise Forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Stray to isolated showers continue
  • Saharan dust arrives heading into the weekend

Another soggy start to the day for some neighborhoods closer to the coast with passing thunder showers. T-showers will pick up once again this afternoon before decreasing by the evening. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s with feels like temps peaking to the low 100s.

A round of Saharan dust is expected to arrive in South Texas ahead of the weekend, resulting in a brief decrease in rain chances on Friday and Saturday. Moisture will rebound Sunday, leading to continued daily rain opportunities into next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: ESE 15-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with slightly gusty winds
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 5-20 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny & stray showers
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SE 15-20 mph

Have a great day!

