Stray showers, thunderstorms dot otherwise fair, seasonably warm weekend for the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weekend showers and thunderstorms will be isolated and provide modest rains to the Coastal Bend. Rain chances become even more limited Monday and Tuesday, then return Friday and Saturday. Additional rainfall will total less than an inch over the coming week, for the most part, as we close out the summer. Astronomical fall begins late Thursday, but it will feel like summer with highs in the lower to middle 90s and heat indices around 105 degrees each afternoon. Overnight temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s under generally clear skies and light winds. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Fiona in the northeast Caribbean Sea will translate into the Bahamas as a hurricane but not impact the U.S.

