Stray showers, sweltering heat and humidity for Coastal Bend next couple of days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In the wake of early week tropical rainfall, upper level high pressure dries Coastal Bend today and Thursday. Another disturbance should bring isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms to close out the week. With residual moisture from downpours Sunday and Monday, expect afternoon heat indices of 105 to 110 degrees today through Friday. The combination of a disturbance from the north and tropical moisture will bring isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms resulting in over an inch of rainfall through the weekend. Afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 90s will after morning readings in the middle to upper 70s. Expect breezy afternoons, but light overnight winds will allow brief inland fog.

