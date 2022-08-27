Stray showers/storms this afternoon, again Sunday for Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Abundant tropical moisture will linger over the Coastal Bend through coming work week, with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms expected. Very little rainfall is anticipated this evening through Sunday, but increasing instability with an approaching tropical wave, and another disturbance later in the week, will make for isolated to scattered storms. Expect breezy onshore flow to become light southeasterly by midweek, and temperatures should remain at or a little below normal. Look for highs in the lower 90s, with lows in the middle to upper 70s. Meanwhile, our eyes will remain attentive to potential for tropical development 8 to 10 days out in the Gulf of Mexico. We will, of course, keep you informed.

