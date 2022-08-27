Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Stray showers/storms this afternoon, again Sunday for Coastal Bend

Slightly drier air, building high pressure, to limit rain chances through weekend; isolated to scattered showers and storms through coming work week
Thunderstorm south of Kingsville - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Robert Cabrera
FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Robert Cabrera<br/>
Isolated to scattered thunderstorms to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain in the coming week
Thunderstorm south of Kingsville - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Robert Cabrera
Posted at 3:32 PM, Aug 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-27 16:32:07-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Abundant tropical moisture will linger over the Coastal Bend through coming work week, with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms expected. Very little rainfall is anticipated this evening through Sunday, but increasing instability with an approaching tropical wave, and another disturbance later in the week, will make for isolated to scattered storms. Expect breezy onshore flow to become light southeasterly by midweek, and temperatures should remain at or a little below normal. Look for highs in the lower 90s, with lows in the middle to upper 70s. Meanwhile, our eyes will remain attentive to potential for tropical development 8 to 10 days out in the Gulf of Mexico. We will, of course, keep you informed.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Corpus Christi KRIS 6 News

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019