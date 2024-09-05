Stray showers and breezy conditions before our dry weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! Stray showers continue through tonight.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We are slowly beginning to dry out but stray showers remain in the forecast tonight and are possible tomorrow. Even less rain is expected tomorrow as a frontal boundary settles in tomorrow afternoon, pushing in dry air and breezy northerly winds. Along with a break from the rain, this weekend will make for pleasant conditions with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. But don't put your umbrella or raincoat too far away as rain chances will return next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Overcast and stray showers

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: N10-20 mph

Tomorrow: A couple of showers but mostly dry in the afternoon

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Friday Night: Mostly clear

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Have a good evening!