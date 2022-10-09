Stray showers accompany gusty easterly winds this afternoon, but it will be generally dry through Tuesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend will be fair to partly cloudy but generally dry through Tuesday. Only stray showers dot the region this afternoon. Gulf moisture returns with scattered showers on Wednesday, but a Thursday cold front terminates rain chances, with dry Canadian air sweeping into South Texas. Expect afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s early in the week to dip into the lower 80s Thursday and continuing through the weekend. Lows will be in the lower 70s, dipping into the lower to middle 60s this coming weekend. We will be watching for a chance of showers to return with an upper-level disturbance next Sunday. Persistent onshore flow is raising the rip current risk to moderate for Monday and Tuesday.