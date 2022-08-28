Watch Now
Stray morning showers gave way to a mostly sunny but humid afternoon; increasing rain chances into work week

Deep tropical moisture and increasing instability will give rise to more rain chances through the coming week; tropical system to remain well south of Coastal Bend.
Water Street in Rockport with thunderstorms in the background. Photo by: Facebook Weather Watcher Tom Settles
Heavy rainfall anticipated at times for the coming weekend.
Posted at 2:52 PM, Aug 28, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Deep tropical moisture and increasing instability will give rise to more rain chances through the coming wee, with rainfall chances gradually increasing toward the end of the work week. A tropical system is expected to develop in the Bay of Campeche but remain well south of Coastal Bend. Temperatures will stay a bit below normal for this time of year due to increased cloud cover and rain chances, with highs from the upper 80s to lower 90s and lows in the lower to middle 70s. Breezy conditions early week will give way to light easterly flow Wednesday through the weekend. Because the ground remains soaked from previous rainfall, locally heavy rainfall anticipated this coming weekend may result in some brief flooding in low lying spots.

