CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper air high pressure over the northwest Gulf of Mexico precludes rain while elevating heat indices over the Coastal Bend through the coming week, allowing only a few midweek coastal showers. In addition to air temperatures in the middle 90s each afternoon, expect enough humidity to bring Heat Indices to between 106 and 114 degrees. Moreover, if you are planning to head to the Gulf-side beaches, a moderate rip current risk will persist through early week with strong onshore flow. A weak trough in the mid-levels of the atmosphere will approach the region from the western Gulf of Mexico to bring stray showers Wednesday and Thursday, but rainfall totals will be meager. Overnight temperatures will fall only into the middle to upper 70s.

In the tropical Atlantic Basin, including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea, all remains quiet for now.

