Storms & flooding potential increase today

CORPUS CHRISTI — Our wet and unstable atmosphere will continue today as an upper-level disturbance moves in from the west into northern parts of the state and will result in numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms over the South Texas area today.

Locally heavy rain, large hail, damaging winds and frequent lightning will all accompany the storms in the area today. A few isolated tornadoes are also possible. The entire region is under a Flash Flood Watch until 1PM Thursday. Remember, if you come up on flooded roadways, TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN.

We’ve already received some big rainfall totals across the area over the last several days and some locations could pick up an additional 3-8 inches of rainfall.

We’ll watch the storms fire up to our west early today and then progress towards the coastline by this afternoon with some clearing out by later this evening.

Today: Numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms, some severe, locally heavy rain…High: 80…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH…stronger winds in storms.

Tonight: Rainfall and storms ending, cloudy, cool and damp…Low: 67…Wind: E 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy, warm and muggy, a few coastal showers…High: 83…ESE 10-15 MPH.

Friday: Lots of clouds, isolated showers, muggy and warm…High: 84…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Saturday: More clouds, scattered showers and storms…High: 81…Wind: ESE 15-20 MPH.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, warm, muggy with still scattered showers in the forecast…High: 82…Wind: ESE 15-25 MPH.

Be safe and have a great day!