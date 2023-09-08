Still too hot this weekend, but at least a chance of rain Sunday; less heat, more rain chances late week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While the massive upper-level ridge that has baked the Coastal Bend most of this summer lingers over southern New Mexico this weekend, it moves to the southwest next week and gives us rain chances. Expect weekend high temperatures in the upper 90s with heat indices between 110 and 115 degrees. Overnights will remain in the middle 70s. A weak disturbance moves southward through the State on Sunday and brings isolated showers and thunderstorms to northern parts of the Coastal Bend. Local rainfall amounts will approach a half inch.

A major pattern shift is underway, however, that signals (hopefully) the beginning of a more fall-like scenario. As the upper ridge relocates to the Eastern North Pacific early next week, it will allow a series of disturbances to move across the Rockies and through Texas. That means an improving chance of beneficial rain from isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms, with the best chance of significant rainfall Thursday through early Friday. An associated weak cold front will ease into the region and combine with cloudiness and rainfall to hold daytime temperatures to the lower 90s Thursday and Friday.

In the tropics, Hurricane Lee is a category 4 storm well northeast of the Lesser Antilles and is undergoing moderate wind shear. It remains well out in the Atlantic and is several days away from threatening any land area. This system could re-intensify to Category 5; regardless, it will remain a very dangerous storm and bears watching. In the far eastern Atlantic, Tropical Storm Margot will become a Category 1 hurricane by Sunday but remain in opens waters. In the Eastern Pacific, Hurricane Jova is a category 2 storm and continues to weaken as it moves over lower sea surface temperatures. No tropical systems threaten the Coastal Bend.