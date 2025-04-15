Watch Now
Still muggy but less windy evening

Fog to build overnight
Julia Kwedi Tuesday 4/15/24 5pm Forecast
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The muggy conditions will persist in the forecast through the week. As winds begin to dwindle down tonight under mostly clear skies, overnight fog will build and could lead to some visibility hiccups for tomorrow morning's commute.

Temperatures will remain near to above average tomorrow, and rain chances still appear decent for Easter Sunday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds, and overnight fog
Temperature: Low 65ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and windy
Temperature: High 84ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloud
Temperature: Low 67ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a good evening!

