Still muggy but less windy evening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The muggy conditions will persist in the forecast through the week. As winds begin to dwindle down tonight under mostly clear skies, overnight fog will build and could lead to some visibility hiccups for tomorrow morning's commute.

Temperatures will remain near to above average tomorrow, and rain chances still appear decent for Easter Sunday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds, and overnight fog

Temperature: Low 65ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and windy

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloud

Temperature: Low 67ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a good evening!