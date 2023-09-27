Still hot with slim chances of rain this week

Happy hump day!

So far so good. No heat alerts in place for today once again. Some patchy fog is developing this morning with moist surface conditions and drier air above. Make sure you slow down and allow extra time as you head out this morning. Should all be clear just after sunrise.

Our highs for today, will be in the mid to lower 90s with heat index values ranging from 100-105. Winds remain light and variable with winds becoming easterly of up to 10 mph this afternoon. We will continue to see above normal temps, however, heat alerts are not expected this week.

As for our rain chances, we have seen a daily improvement this week. Today's chances will be mainly along the coast along the sea breeze. This will likely be the trend for the next few days. Not bad for our first week of fall, however, not expecting much out of these chances. But of course, every drop counts here in South Texas!

We still have more opportunity for rain as we head into the weekend. :)

Have a great day!

